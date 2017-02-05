Vine for Android

img3File.png

Record short videos to post to Twitter

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

5 February 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Android

Bob Thornton

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 05-02-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Freeware
Developer: Vine Labs Inc

Vine is an app from Twitter which can be used to record videos of up to six seconds in length which can then be shared with your followers.

Although you only have six seconds to play with, there is still scope for creativity. You do not have to fill the entire six seconds if you don’t want to, and nor are you required to record the full video in one go. Instead you could opt to record a stop-motion style video, or make a video compilation from a series of snapshots – the choice is yours.

If you’ve nothing to share yourself, no problem– just browse channels like Sport, Movies or Comedy to see what everyone else is doing.

Find a creator you like and you can subscribe to them, too, much like other social networks, and be notified whenever they produce something new.

 

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Do you think having a .ie domain is an important differentiator for business?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel