ViewedIt 1.1.17 for Chrome

ViewedIt is a free Chrome extension which enables video capture of your webcam, tab or screen, optionally with your microphone for narration.

Recording is as stripped back and basic as possible. Click the ViewedIt button, select your source, click a button to record, and another to stop. It’s all very simple and you’ll have it figured out in seconds.

When you’re done, the system prompts you to enter a title for the video. There are buttons to share it directly on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin. Use it with Gmail and the program generates a video thumbnail to go along with the link, or you can copy the same URL to the clipboard any share it however you like.

One notable issue is that you can’t pause or record your capture, or edit the movie afterwards. All you’re able to share is what happened between the “Start” and “Stop” clicks.

Your videos are limited to an hour in length, although you can still record as many as you need.

Oddly, there doesn’t seem to be any way to view all your recorded movies in one place. The best you can do is keep the individual links.

There is one unusual plus point in ViewedIt’s “feed”: when someone clicks a link and watches a movie, a notification appears in the ViewedIt button. If the viewer clicked the link in your system-generated Gmail message you’ll even be able to see who they are, potentially a very interesting feature.