VideoDoc co-founder selected for Silicon Valley accelerator programme

O'Brien one of 15 female founders heading to San Francisco

Mary O’Brien, CEO and co-founder of online doctor service VideoDoc, has been awarded a place on the International Female Founders BlackBox Connect 2018 programme in Silicon Valley.

VideoDoc is Europe’s fastest growing online doctor company and O’Brien is one of just 15 applicants to be selected in the coveted global competition.

The BlackBox programme affords participating founders the opportunity to step away from the day to day running of their businesses and consider their growth strategy, team development, company culture, business pipeline etc under the watchful eye of experienced experts and mentors.

“I’m looking forward to diving into the Silicon Valley ecosystem, making new contacts that can help the business flourish and hopefully to come away with a deeper understanding of how we can propel videoDoc to reach its global potential.” said O’Brien.

Running from 21 May to 1 June, this is the 22nd BlackBox Connect since its inception in 2011, and the fourth annual Female Founders edition.

Since 2011, BlackBox has worked with more than 400 founders. Within nine months of taking part, approximately 60% of start-ups have gone onto raise funding, more than 90% have significantly grown their businesses, and there have been 10 exits.

TechCentral Reporters