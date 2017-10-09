VideoDoc announces 30 jobs, makes two senior hires

Telemedicine provider secures €2.5m in international investment

Telehealth provider VideoDoc has announced plans to create 30 jobs over the next 12 months.

Former Tanaiste and Minister for Health Mary Harney is also joining as company chairperson, and Dr Conor O’Hanlon, a founding member of the Irish College of General Practitioners, has been named medical director.

The news follows an injection of €2.5 million from international backers.

Part of the investment will be allocated to the recruitment of GPs in Ireland and the UK to ensure that consultation waiting periods require no more than a 3-minute wait.

VideoDoc works with health providers across Ireland such as VHI, Beaumont Hospital, Group Schemes and Clanwilliam Healthcare, as well the NHS in the UK.

Mary O’Brien, CEO, VideoDoc, said: “The addition of Mary Harney as chair and Dr Conor O’Hanlon as medical director will provide invaluable experience and skill to our senior team as we look to expand our offering across the Irish and UK markets, as well as further afield.”

TechCentral Reporters