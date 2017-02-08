Video Clip QuickTool 0.2.4

Video Clip QuickTool is a small and simple tool for cutting, cropping, rotating and converting individual video files (there’s no batch processing).

The interface is straightforward. Open or drag and drop a video file, it’s displayed in a preview pane, and there’s a classic video cutter control underneath. Drag the left side to choose the start of the clip, the right to choose the end, and fine tune by frame if necessary.

What you don’t get is any form of video player. The frame updates as you drag the start and end point sliders, so there’s a visual indication of where you are, but you can’t hit Play to check this or hear audio.

A set of “Output Options” enable resizing or cropping the frame, rotating or flipping it (optionally setting metadata to match), and optionally altering the sound volume to a percentage of the original.

Once you’ve made your settings, click Process, enter a file name, and choose your preferred format from a lengthy list: MP4, MPG, AVI, WMV, M4V, 3GP, RM, FLV, SWF, MKV, WEBM, MOV, VOB, ASF, TS, MTS.