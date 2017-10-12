Videnda ties up Condeco distribution deal

Videnda Distribution has signed a distribution agreement with meeting room and workspace technology provider Condeco Software.

“We’ve been really impressed with what Condeco has achieved to date, and their products are a great fit with our existing product range. Their state-of-the-art technology streamlines the experience of booking meeting rooms, making collaboration smoother, swifter and far more efficient,” said Sean Holohan, managing director, Videnda Distribution (pictured).

Simon Cohen, head of partners & alliances, Condeco, said: “Videnda is joining our growing network of Connect distributors across Europe. Their technical expertise and focus on quality of service makes them the perfect choice for us to work with in Ireland.”

Condeco’s clients include Diageo, Barclays, Chevron and GE.

TechCentral Reporters