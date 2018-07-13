Viatel accesses Siro network to deliver Gigabit connectivity

Viatel is to begin offering 1Gb/s connectivity to its customer after agreeing a partnership to use Siro’s fibre to the home network.

The deal follows on from a similar partnerships between Siro and Digiweb to bring 1Gb/s connectivity to homes and small businesses in more than 20 regional towns across the country.

Viatel expects to connect 2,000 business and public sector customers to dedicated Gigabit services over the next 12 months.

Ronan Whelan, Siro commercial director, said: “We are delighted to partner with Viatel to bring Gigabit connectivity to Irish businesses. From access to cloud applications to video conferencing and high-speed communications, Gigabit connectivity allows businesses to take advantage of innovation in technology to increase competitiveness, grow and prosper.

“With no copper anywhere in our network to slow it down, Siro is providing Irish businesses with world class speeds and service and now through our partnership with Viatel, even greater choice, driving competition in Ireland’s broadband marketplace.”

Damien McCann, director of sales & marketing for Viatel, said: “This partnership with Siro significantly enhances our network reach and service offering for our clients, this infrastructure will allow our clients to enjoy ultra-fast Gigabit connectivity to connect to mission critical public and private cloud applications.

“We want our customers to enjoy the cutting-edge developments in gigabit networks, enhancing reach, resilience at the most competitive costs in the Irish market whilst delivering the exceptional level of service and support, we know the SIRO partnership will help us on this mission.”

TechCentral Reporters