Viatel invests €1m in managed storage services

Zadara partnership offers pay-as-you-go enterprise class storage Print Print Trade

Viatel has partnered with Zadara Storage to provide high-performance, on-demand storage as part of a managed service strategy.

The €1 million investment will the the company introduce enterprise-class storage technologies to address the growing market demand for storage-as-a-service (STaaS), based on a pay-as-you-go subscription model.

Viatel director Damien McCann said: “Viatel identified a gap in the market for storage-as-a-service as companies move away from CAPEX intense purchasing physical storage assets to support their business and opt to leverage storage-as-a-service OPEX models.

“This service very much complements our existing portfolio of enterprise-class connectivity and data centre solutions, guaranteeing that our clients’ cloud data storage resides in Ireland in our secure state-of-the-art data centre facilities.”

Cloud storage is expected to capture an estimated 25% of the $50 billion enterprise storage market by 2020.

Other features in the new STaaS offering include data snapshots, remote mirroring, online volume migration and metropolitan failover to ensure customer data is always available.

TechCentral Reporters