Viatel expands NI footprint with €250k investment

Development follows enterprise storage-as-a-service platform launch

Microwave radio provider Viatel has expanded its 1Gb/s network to reach businesses in Northern Ireland.

The €250,000 investment follows on from the launch of the company’s enterprise storage-as-a-service platform as part of the company’s ongoing strategic investment in network growth across the island of Ireland.

The new licensed microwave radio network will service all of the key city business parks and the surrounding areas including Lisburn, Lurgan, Dunmurry, Newtownards, Holywood, Newtownabbey.

Damien McCann, director of sales and marketing at Viatel, said; “Viatel has made a considerable investment in our network to meet the growing demand for superfast secure connectivity across Ireland. This network will deliver true enterprise class fibre-like connectivity to the business in the Belfast region.

“As Ireland’s largest licensed radio provider with nationwide coverage, we intend to expand our network footprint further into Northern Ireland so businesses irrespective of their location, can avail of our enterprise-class 1Gb/s wireless broadband which can be deployed as a primary or backup connectivity service.”

TechCentral Reporters