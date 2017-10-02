Veritas opens R&D centre in Dublin

The data management company Veritas has opened a new research and development facility in Dublin, that will create 250 new jobs by 2019.

Officially opened by an Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, the multi-million euro investment will create 130 jobs within a year, with the other positions being filled later.

Veritas said it has already started recruiting for a wide-array of open positions, working closely with the IDA Ireland to secure talent with the cloud-based technology skills needed to accelerate the company’s 360 multi-cloud data management platform.

The recruitment drive focuses on development roles, the company said, from new graduates to senior-level executives, as well as multi-cloud engineering and supporting cross-functional roles, such as product and programme management. These roles will largely support new products, services and applications.

Veritas said it will focus on creating close links with universities across Ireland and intends to launch an internship graduate programme in 2018. The new R&D is a strategic extension of a new innovation centre in San Francisco, which is also focused on delivering market-leading products and solutions for the Veritas multi-cloud data management platform.

“The creation of 250 new jobs by Veritas is a great boost for Ballycoolin and for North-West Dublin,” said an Taoiseach. “The Government is prioritising research and development, innovation and enterprise, to ensure companies like Veritas can grow their operations here. Ireland has developed a very strong reputation as being a hub for cloud-based technology companies and the latest jobs announcement confirms that this sector of the economy is continuing to grow strongly and contribute to our jobs recovery.”

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re actively recruiting innovative talent at all levels in Ireland to help us transform how customers can harness the power of their data in a multi-cloud world,” said Bill Coleman, chief executive officer, Veritas. “Our latest research shows that 56 percent of organisations have a cloud-first mentality, but are struggling with how to protect their data, gain visibility and extract maximum value while staying compliant. This new centre is going to focus on solving these challenges and we’re delighted to work with the IDA Ireland to attract top talent into the Veritas family.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said, “Veritas joins a prominent list of leading companies creating a foundation in the city and reflects our commitment to innovation in Ireland. The Dublin expansion builds on the company’s existing presence and attests to the city’s thriving tech culture. We welcome Veritas’ continued investment and expansion in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters