Veritas GDPR data management solution

According to research carried out for Veritas Technologies, less than a third (31%) of organisations currently meet minimum GDPR requirements.

To help organisations assess the data that comes under the regulation, as well as manage and protect it, Veritas has developed an integrated solution that allows the identification and management of what personally identifiable information (PII) is held on European Union (EU) residents, providing quick access when requested by employees or consumers. It also provides a systematic way for organisations to protect PII from breach, loss or damage. These elements are critical mandates required by the new regulation, says Veritas.

360 Data Management for GDPR includes “an array of comprehensive advisory services and integrated software technologies,” said Veritas, which not only help companies jump-start their compliance journey, but help maintain compliance at every turn moving forward.

The key components of the solution include an advisory service on the scope of GDPR, data search for compliance, rationalising data for compliance, data protection within the compliance framework and data monitoring.

Veritas said it has established a new advisory service designed to educate and transfer knowledge to global legal, compliance, and privacy teams as to how the solution can help meet the GDPR challenge. This expert team is chartered to facilitate GDPR workshops, conduct GDPR-readiness assessments, and implement core GDPR-specific technologies.

The new regulations mandate that businesses must locate PII within a very short time frame. Veritas says its metadata analytics provides accurate data maps so companies can easily determine where personal and sensitive information is stored, who has access to it, and how long it is being retained. Companies can then take action on the data if required.

With GDPR, European residents have a right to obtain a personal copy of the data companies hold on them. Veritas’ machine learning technology uncovers directly and indirectly identifiable personal data to ensure individuals’ rights are met, including “right to be forgotten” requests. Additionally, Veritas’ easy-to-use eDiscovery tools help companies search, analyse, and produce relevant data to quickly satisfy requests pertaining to all regulatory and legal matters.

Under GDPR regulations, companies will need to retain regulated information. However, they also need to delete non-essential data on a regular basis. Through Veritas personal data classification offerings, companies can set policies that helps businesses retain the right information and delete the rest, helping to adhere to strict compliance guidelines.

Companies must have the right tools in place to protect data from loss, damage or breach, and especially so under GDPR. The solution’s unified data protection delivers an end-to-end audit trail that demonstrates data protection and resiliency protocols are being met. Additionally, these data protection offerings are infrastructure agnostic, and work across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, giving businesses added flexibility to address compliance regulations.

When the GDPR takes effect, data controllers and data processors are required to file a data breach notification within 72 hours of an incident. The solution’s predictive threat analytics helps companies automatically identify anomalous behaviour and facilitates single-click investigations.

“This is not just an issue for EU companies,” said Carla Arend, senior programme director at IDC. “This regulation impacts any organisation that holds data concerning individual EU data subjects. This can be anything from a shopping history to employee records. It is imperative that companies immediately begin deploying solutions that will help them understand exactly what information they hold and let them manage that data in a compliant manner.”

TechCentral Reporters