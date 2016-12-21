Velocity Worldwide certifies for security

Headquartered in Belfast, with offices in Dublin, London, Edinburgh and New York, Velocity Worldwide is helps retailers to get to know their shoppers. The company’s operations are centred on its shopper engagement platform, Darius which is owned by a Joint Venture company Darius Technologies, owned by Velocity and the US-based Hussmann Corporation. This allows retailers to measure customer interactions pre-store, in-store and post-store. By using the platform, retailers can improve their knowledge of shopper trends, offering a better shopping experience and increasing customer loyalty.

Velocity gathers and compiles information on thousands of shoppers every day, and protecting this information is vital to the success and integrity of the business. It recognised that it would have to become information security-certified to maintain the highest levels of security and compliance for its clients, and approached Ward Solutions to avail of its ISO27001 consultancy.

Ward worked closely with Velocity to guide it through the certification process. Ward’s team performed an audit of Velocity’s processes, creating a roadmap to achieve accreditation. Velocity is now ISO27001 certified, which as well as giving existing customers peace of mind, will also give Velocity a competitive advantage when promoting Darius to new customers.

“Attaining the highest security accreditation available was a key business goal for us this year and we’re delighted to have been successful,” said Enda McShane, CEO, Velocity Worldwide. “Shopper information is the lifeblood of any retail business and we have an obligation to give our clients the assurance that their data is being looked after. Ward Solutions has helped us to deliver on that promise.”

“Ward Solutions is delighted to have been able to work closely with Velocity and help them to become ISO 27001 compliant,” said Alan McVey, NI business development manager, Ward Solutions. “Shoppers have the right to expect their data to be kept safe and secure, and this certification gives Velocity a competitive edge, allowing it to stand by its processes as they conform to the information security industry standard for best practices.”

TechCentral Reporters