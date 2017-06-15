Vectr 1.18

Vectr is a free vector editor which you can use almost anywhere (there’s a web version as well as our downloadable clients).

A minimalist interface makes it easy to get started. Click a shape – anything from basic rectangles and ellipses to clipart-type clouds, houses, envelopes etc – and click the client area to add it, then click and drag to resize, and customise its colour, border, shadow, opacity, apply gradient fills, and more.

Drawing options are fairly standard, but SVG import does at least mean you can extend the project with items created elsewhere.

You’re able to group multiple objects together to work on them at once, or place objects on different layers to build more complex designs.

Projects are stored online by default. That’s convenient if you want to start a project on one device and continue it on another, and it could also be useful if you want to collaborate on images with others.

Export options are impressive. As well as saving your work as a PNG, JPG or SVG, the program offers a live link that anyone can use to view your design, or you can share it directly on Facebook or Twitter.

Vectr isn’t difficult to use, but there’s a lot of help available if you need it. Take a look for a preview of what’s on offer.

Please note: the program requires registration before it can create your online workspace.

v.1.18:

– Layer support

– Embed images on your Facebook timeline