VCloud.ie to fuel Maxol cybersecurity measures

Group supercharges business continuity plan Print Print Trade

The Maxol Group is to roll out a series of online business continuity services developed by Irish firm vCloud.ie.

The programme will be implemented across 100 forecourt stores nationwide and will see the retail convenience provider increase operational efficiencies in the event of any system failures.

A recent survey by vCloud.ie 42% of companies estimated the cost of downtime to be more than €5,000 per hour. Some 73% of the respondents also admitted to not having a disaster recovery plan.

Stephen McCormack, head of IT, Maxol Group, said: “Putting this new system from vCloud.ie into place is an integral part of our business continuity management strategy. Maxol is an innovative and resilient company that has continued to grow at a pace in recent years and this investment underlines the importance we place in protecting our business systems to deliver the highest level of service to our growing customer base.”

Richard Meehan, CEO, vCloud.ie, said: “Building and improving resilience within any business should be a top priority for companies of all sizes. System failures can seriously impact the provision of services or products. Companies should be positioned to recover quickly and with minimum adverse effects such as financial loss or reputational.

“This kind of loss is largely preventable if the correct structures are in place initially. Our product allows the client to restore operations, from a remote site, with just the click of a button should a system failure occur.”

Maxol indirectly employs more than 1,000 people on the island of Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters