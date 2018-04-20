The value of design thinking with Bank of Ireland’s Lesley Tully

How to get a fresh perspective on business challenges Print Print Radio

In this extended interview originally released last year, Niall Kitson meets Bank of Ireland head of design thinking Lesley Tully to find out how business can benefit from a more creative approach to problem solving.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.