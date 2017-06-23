uTorrent 3.5.0 build 43916

BitTorrent provides an easy way to share large files over the internet and the protocol has very quickly gained a huge worldwide following. The low cost of distribution means that BitTorrent is popular with many software publishers, while users benefit from faster downloads and access to a massive range of content. There are scores of torrent clients to choose from, but uTorrent is one of the smallest and fastest available.

The skinnable interface of the program is easy to navigate and features the option to integrate RSS feeds from your favourite torrent sites. Simple controls are available to start, pause and cancel downloads, and speed limiting options can be used to ensure that when seeding completed downloads, your connection is not saturated to an extent that download speeds are adversely affected.

Scheduling can be used to place limits on upload and download speeds at different times of day. This is helpful if your ISP has different usage limits for on- and off-peak hours. You can schedule downloads to trickle in slowly during the day to keep within your monthly transfer limit as well as ensuring that your internet connection is still useable for other purposes, while letting them run at full speed at night when your connection is not needed for anything else and fewer usage restrictions are in place.

A web interface makes it possible to control your torrents from any computer with an internet connection and completed downloads can be automatically moved to a folder of your choice. uTorrent is an excellent example of ‘pick up and play’ software, with virtually no learning curve and excellent performance.

This is the brand new uTorrent v3. The brand new version includes streaming which enables you to start watching shared video content whilst you are still downloading, a ratings facility so you can judge whether a torrent is worthy of a download, a portable mode so you can take it on a USB stick and much more.

What’s new in 3.5.0 (see release notes for more)?

– Fix a crash that can occur while streaming

– Fix a bug causing an ad to pop up in the Ad-free period

– Remove mininova from search

– Fix a bug that can cause an ad to pop up when a second torrent is added, even for Ad-free users