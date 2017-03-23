USBDeview 2.65 (64-bit)

USBDeview is a small tool that allows you to manage the USB devices connected to your computer.

Launch the program and you’ll get a lengthy list of every device that’s even been plugged in to your system, including its description, the device type (storage, webcam, audio and so on), driver name and more.

Right-click a USB drive, say, and you’ll find an option to disconnect it, allowing you to unplug the drive safely. You’re able to disable a device, just temporarily, if it’s conflicting with other software or hardware. And if you no longer use a device, then right-click its entry, select Uninstall and Windows will remove its driver.

There’s a Speed Test option that will benchmark the performance of your USB drives. This could be very handy if you’re planning to use Windows ReadyBoost, for instance – it’s important to pick the fastest drive you have.

And Windows experts will appreciate the right-click “Open in RegEdit” option, that launches the Registry Editor at the device entry you’ve specified, ready for manual editing. If you’re not a Windows expert, though, be careful with this one – playing around with low-level Registry settings can seriously harm your PC.

Version 2.65 changes:

– Added option to automatically start the Remote Registry service on the remote machine for reading the USB devices information (In ‘Advnaced Options’ window).