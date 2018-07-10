US security firm opens EMEA office in Portlaoise

Skout begins initial phase with 30 new jobs

Skout Secure Intelligence, a provider of cybersecurity technology and solutions to businesses, organisations and SMEs, is creating 30 jobs at its new EMEA headquarters in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

In its initial phase the US-based company, founded by Irish entrepreneur Aidan Kehoe, the new roles will be divided between management, sales and business development, engineering and technical support.

Skout combines a blend of cloud-based technologies and data analytics with extensive customer service, to offer easy-to-use and affordable cyber security for businesses. Its management team consists of executives from Global Fortune 1000 companies such as Nokia, Blackstone, Scholastic, Conde Nast and Citi Group, as well as team members from various US government agencies such as the US Cyber Command, NSA, FBI, and Airforce Intelligence.

JP Kehoe, senior director, EMEA, Skout Secure Intelligence said: “We are excited to announce the opening of our new EMEA HQ in Portlaoise. We have ambitious expansion and hiring plans for our business in the EMEA region. As our operations run 24/7, we view Ireland as a critical digital hub that allows us to service our clients across the EMEA region.

“We believe that there are a lot of talented people who are looking to have a great career in cyber security and we are looking to meet people who share our ambition. We would like to thank the IDA for their support in helping Skout to establish its EMEA HQ and are looking forward to expanding that relationship over time.”

TechCentral Reporters