Uprise Festival opens search for young tech talent

100Y programme showcases ton of innovators under 30

Applications are now open for Uprise Festival’s new 100Y programme, a showcase for tech talent under the age of 30 in Ireland and the UK during Uprise Festival Europe 2018.

The 100 winners will receive special invites to Uprise where they can participate in content and meet with mentors. These inventive thinkers will be matched with international brands and attending companies for meet-ups throughout the year, as well as inclusion in a networking app.

Uprise festival director Paul O’Connell, said: “100Y is deliberately not just for high-profile CEOs but for those individual designers, developers, business and communication professionals building their own small slice of the tech sphere. We want to nurture young talent and give them the opportunity to progress and grow their innovative ideas.”

The festival, which is now in its seventh edition, will take place in the former Richmond Hospital on North Brunswick Street, on 17-18 October.

For more on 100Y visit https//uprisefestival.co/100y/.

The closing date for entries is 21 August 2018.

