University of Ulster launches £4m data analytics institute

Ulster University has launched Northern Ireland’s first data analytics institute, creating 12 new research level posts and delivering £4 million in salaries over the next five years.

Bringing together businesses, government and advanced research expertise, Ulster University’s Cognitive Analytics Research Lab, will build upon the University’s existing internationally renowned research expertise in data analytics. It will be headquartered at Ulster University’s Magee campus with offices in Belfast campus.

The Lab will harness the full potential of over £30 million already recently invested by the University into data analytics related research projects. It will consolidate existing and future skills and resources to drive the local research agenda and enhance the North’s international competitiveness.

Sixty research staff are already engaged in data analytics related research across Ulster University, representing a diverse range of sectors from personalised medicine to financial technology.

The University is partnering with Catalyst Inc to engage with the wider community and create an entrepreneurial ecosystem. Letterkenny Institute of Technology is supporting skills development and delivery of increased research capacity on a cross border basis.

“The Cognitive Analytics Research Lab, conceived and built from the ground up through collaborative consultation with our industry and civic stakeholders across Northern Ireland, will consolidate the internationally renowned expertise already evident throughout the University,” said Ulster University Vice-Chancellor Prof Paddy Nixon.

“Its founding principles reflect both Westminster and NI industrial strategy priorities; to put in place the foundations of competitiveness and ensure that as an internationally focused University, that we stand ready to maximise our contribution to economic prosperity.

“Through the lab, we can ensure that we maximise our industry partnerships and academic collaborations to deliver even greater economic and societal impact with pioneering solutions. Importantly, one of our key priorities will be to ensure that the lab leverages the potential of open government data, enabling our research to inform public policy and transform the lives of our citizens.”

TechCentral Reporters