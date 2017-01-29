Uninstall Tool 3.5.2

Uninstall Tool is a full-featured uninstaller which can completely remove all traces of unwanted applications.

The program’s optional Install Tracker records exactly how a setup tool is changing your system, allowing the application to be cleanly removed later – even if its own uninstaller doesn’t work.

The installation wasn’t recorded? No problem, Uninstall Tool can also work like similar tools, searching for application-related files and Registry keys and deleting them on demand.

If you need a serious cleanup then it’s possible to run a batch “forced removal”. Select multiple applications and they’ll all be removed in a single operation.

But if you prefer to take manual control then Uninstall Tool can also help, with detailed information on each application, and easy navigation to a program’s Registry Entry, Installation Folder and its Web Site..

Changelog