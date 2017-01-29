Uninstall Tool 3.5.2
29 January 2017 | 0
Download Links:
Our Rating: 4.0
|Date:
|29-01-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Trial Software
|Developer:
|CrystalIdea Software Inc.
|Operating Systems:
|Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Server
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
|File Size:
|3.78 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
Uninstall Tool is a full-featured uninstaller which can completely remove all traces of unwanted applications.
The program’s optional Install Tracker records exactly how a setup tool is changing your system, allowing the application to be cleanly removed later – even if its own uninstaller doesn’t work.
The installation wasn’t recorded? No problem, Uninstall Tool can also work like similar tools, searching for application-related files and Registry keys and deleting them on demand.
If you need a serious cleanup then it’s possible to run a batch “forced removal”. Select multiple applications and they’ll all be removed in a single operation.
But if you prefer to take manual control then Uninstall Tool can also help, with detailed information on each application, and easy navigation to a program’s Registry Entry, Installation Folder and its Web Site..
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers