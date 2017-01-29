Uninstall Tool 3.5.2

img3File.png

Cleanly uninstall unwanted programs

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

29 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 29-01-2017
Award: None
License: Trial Software
Developer: CrystalIdea Software Inc.

Uninstall Tool is a full-featured uninstaller which can completely remove all traces of unwanted applications.

The program’s optional Install Tracker records exactly how a setup tool is changing your system, allowing the application to be cleanly removed later – even if its own uninstaller doesn’t work.

The installation wasn’t recorded? No problem, Uninstall Tool can also work like similar tools, searching for application-related files and Registry keys and deleting them on demand.

If you need a serious cleanup then it’s possible to run a batch “forced removal”. Select multiple applications and they’ll all be removed in a single operation.

But if you prefer to take manual control then Uninstall Tool can also help, with detailed information on each application, and easy navigation to a program’s Registry Entry, Installation Folder and its Web Site..

Changelog

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Would you ditch all your passwords for biometric alternatives?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel