UltraEdit 24.0.0.45

UltraEdit is a very powerful programmer’s editor. Supremely customisable, it comes with multiple prebuilt Environments that allow you to set up the program just as you’d like.

Switch to Web Developer, for instance, and you’ll get syntax highlighting and other assistance when developing in PHP, HTML, ASP, JavaScript, Perl, XML and more. It’s possible to manage files within projects, render HTML page views, and save your documents to an FTP server when you’re done.

The Programmer/ Developer environment adds syntax highlighting for more than 20 languages, while code folding helps to ensure that even the most complex documents remain readable. A dockable function manager assists with navigation, and the XML Manager provides a tree-style view of XML-based documents.

Other environments include Notepad Replacement, which can open files greater than 4GB in size; System Administrator supports FTP/ SFTP, and Telnet/ SSH access; Technical Writer adds column mode editing; and Compare Files quickly locates and highlights the differences between the documents you specify.

If there’s no one environment to suit your needs, then it’s easy to create one that does. And all environments benefit from a host of high-end editing features, including Unicode support, multiline search and replace, a 100,000 word spell checker, web search toolbar, integrated encryption/ decryption, and a scripting language to automate common tasks.

Version 24 brings (changelog):

– Native Unicode rewrite / refactoring of code for greatly improved handling and detection

– Full Unicode support

– GUI to easily browse, add, and remove syntax highlighting languages

– Find / replace enhancements

– Find string list enhancements

– Find / replace in files enhancements

– XML manager enhancements

– Drag and drop images / graphics, or browse to images, to insert them in active HTML document

– Select and open multiple files at once from Recently opened / closed files menu

– “Join line(s)” feature (Edit tab)

– Compare in UC Pro externally detected changes from file change detection prompt

– New context menu for “Lists” tab in file view

– and much more.