Ultra Virus Killer 10.4.3

A name like “Ultra Virus Killer” might make you think this program will strip your PC of malware all on its own, but the truth is a little more complicated: the package is more about providing tools to help you manually find and remove unwanted programs, then repair any damage they might have caused.

And so you get modules to view running processes, and the DLLs and other files they’re using. The program allows you to control Windows startup programs, services, drivers and more. An alternate streams manager looks for suspect NTFS streams; you get a program to help you delete files or folders, even if they’re in use; and there are modules to clean and repair your PC, even protect your Registry from modification, so maybe helping you to avoid infection in the first place.

Much of this will sound very familiar, but the program offers far more than you’ll expect. The “Process Manager” isn’t some feeble take on Task Manager, for instance. It’s specifically oriented to malware hunting, with tools to delete multiple processes at the same time, to verify a file signature, to pause and resume a process, to search for it on Google, run process-specific checks at VirusTotal/ ThreatExpert/ Runscanner, and more.

And there’s the same level of power just about everywhere you look. The “System Repair” module, for example, has tools to reset your host file and DNS to their default state; reset your PC’s group policies; reset your Registry and NTFS security settings; get Windows Update working again; install or update various key components (DirectX/ Java/ Flash/ .NET); clear all your temporary folders, re-register all Windows DLLs, and the list goes on.

There are also dangers here. Resetting Registry permissions, re-registering DLLs and so on might solve some very difficult problems, but should things go wrong then they could also seriously damage your PC. And UVK does have several components which may have adverse effects (the Immunize function may prevent some malware infections, but it can also interfere with legitimate installations). This isn’t a program to use unless you know what you’re doing, and always have a full system backup to hand.

If you’re an experienced Windows user, though, UVK has a lot to offer, being absolutely packed with effective malware hunting, PC maintenance and repair options.

Version 10.4.3:(Full Changelog)

General debugging and optimization. This one is mainly a bug fixing release. Several minor bugs were fixed.

Increased the max zip file size to 15 MB, in the Reporting section.