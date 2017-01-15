Ultimate Settings Panel 5.3

Configuring parts of your system can be tricky, even if you know where to look. Windows 8 made things that bit trickier by ditching the traditional Start menu, so Ultimate Settings Panel aims to redress the balance by putting key system and selected software settings right at your fingertips.

You get plenty of tabs to explore: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Advanced, Control Panel, Outlook, Command Output, Server Administration, Powershell, Shutdown Options, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome.

The Windows and General tabs provides shortcuts to key Control Panel applets and more deeply buried tools like File History – there’s also a shortcut to “God mode”, which basically puts every single Control Panel option at your fingertips. The Outlook tab offers some handy repair and management shortcuts like cleaning the auto-complete name and email address list or restoring missing folder to the default delivery location.

System administrators will also appreciate access to key Configuration Manager options, such as opening the Client Applet or Software Center.

What’s new in 5.3 (Changelog):

Updated logo and support links amended.

Minor bug fixes.

Added new social media links.