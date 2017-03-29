Ultimate Boot CD 5.3.7

Most computers do not have floppy drives these days, but there are still lots of diagnostic and rescue tools supplied in floppy disk format. For example, hard drive manufacturers have diagnostic programs that you need to run and mail them the output before you return a faulty drive. While some of these are also available as CD or USB stick images, not all are and you still end up with a collection of odd tools on different media.

The Ultimate Boot CD contains well over 100 floppy disk images, tied together with a boot menu so you can run any of them from the same CD. The collection is wide ranging and includes CPU and RAM testing tools, hardware identification, system information, benchmarks, BIOS tools, hard disk diagnostics and management software, hard disk erasure and cloning programs, partitioners, boot managers, file and filesystem tools, network tools and various Linux and DOS boot disks.

Placing them all on one CD means not only can almost any computer boot from them, but they are all in the same place. The CD also includes a program to make a copy of itself on a USB stick, so you can even use it on computers without CD drives, like netbooks.

These are all boot disks, they are totally independent of the operating system installed on the computer, and they contain tools for all operating systems.

Version 5.3.7 changes (Version History):

– FDUBCD: UBCD FreeDOS version updated to V1.53.

– FDUBCD: Updated FreeDOS kernel version to 2042. Also updated HIMEMX.EXE, JEMM386.EXE and MEM.EXE from FreeDOS 1.2.

– Updated Darik’s Boot and Nuke to 2.3.0.

– Updated Data Lifeguard Diagnostic for DOS to V5.27.

– Updated HDAT2 to V5.3.

– Updated HDClone to V6.0.7.

– Updated Intel Processor Identification Utility to V5.30.

– Updated Partition Saving to V4.30.

– Updated PLoP Boot Manager to V5.0.15.

– Updated Super Grub2 Disk to V2.00s8.