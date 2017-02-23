UK Police arrest suspect in Deutsche Telecom router hack

German prosecutors request detention under European Arrest Warrant of man suspected of building million-router botnet Print Print Pro

Last year, someone turned a German internet service provider into a million-router botnet. German police think they will soon have the culprit.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) have made an arrest in connection with the November 2016 hack on Deutsche Telekom. The agency said it arrested a 29-year-old man at Luton airport, acting on a European Arrest Warrant issued by the public prosecutor’s office in Cologne, Germany.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt, or BKA), which led the investigation, said it had worked with British law enforcement officials to arrest the man, a Briton.

The man is accused of attempted computer abuse, the BKA said, and is suspected of attacking home routers connected to Deutsche Telekom’s network, depriving over 1 million of its customers of their internet access in an incident last November.

IDG News Service