Ubiquitous Player 2017.01.01

Ubiquitous Player is a media player. An image viewer. A web browser. A calculator, clipboard manager, screen grab tool, virtual keyboard and more, all crammed into a completely portable and very compact application (the entire program requires less than 3MB disk space).

While this sounds promising, the interface is, well, odd. The author has decided to ignore all Windows conventions, so menus, buttons, dialog boxes, right-clicks, just about everything works in its own individual way. Poke around for long enough and you’ll figure things out, but the program would be considerably easier to use if it didn’t keep throwing these entirely unnecessary obstacles in your way.

Still, once you realise that the Image Viewer displays a menu when you move the mouse cursor to the bottom part of its window, for instance, you’ll discover there are plenty of options here. You can save images as different formats (including JPEG XR), apply different effects, rotate, crop them and more. The music player displays your cover art and tags; the calculator includes useful unit conversions; the text editor allows you to highlight text and makes it easy to enter symbols; a Touch Mode reworks the interface to make it more touch-friendly, and so on.

If you want to create a portable toolkit then you’re still better off sourcing each application separately. VLC Media Portable and Notepad++, say, will give you far more features and functionality than you’ll find in the equivalent apps here.

If you want everything to be available in the same interface, though, Ubiquitous Player does have plenty to offer, and you may find something that appeals. Just be prepared to spend some time in finding that out; there are lots of interface annoyances which you must bypass first.

What’s new in v2017.01.01:

– Improvements to Music Player

– When playing FLAC + .CUE music file, you can choose a track with the right mouse button.

– Improvements to File manager, File search, and File renamer. File manager is now even faster.

– Improvements to Favorite folders + Favorite folders are sorted alphabetically.

– Improvements to Notes.

– Reduced program startup time + a couple of UI changes.

– Action notification has been added.

– Bug fixes.