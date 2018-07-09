Two hundred jobs for midlands as Neueda opens Athlone office

Belfast-based IT Training, development and consulting services company Neueda Technologies is establishing a software engineering hub in Athlone, Co Westmeath, employing 200 staff over four years.

The project is supported by IDA Ireland.

More than 70 members of staff have been hired already with that number expected to grow to over 80 by the end of the year. The new roles are almost exclusively for technology specialists including experienced software developers, cloud engineers and agile practitioners.

David Bole, founder and owner of Neueda Technologies, said: “After considering several international locations for our new engineering hub, we opted for Athlone in January 2018 and I can say that we wish we had set up here years ago. With one-third of our current positions already filled, we continue to be impressed with the level of technical and engineering talent available to us in the Midlands, particularly considering our very high hiring bar.”

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley said: “[Neueda Technologies] is a young company which has made a strong start in the business and technical training space, having already developed a strong international client base… IDA Ireland is heavily focused on attracting investment into regional locations and 200 jobs being created by Neueda Technologies over the next four years is a tremendous boost for Athlone and the wider midlands region.”

TechCentral Reporters