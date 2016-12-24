Twitterrific 5.16.1

The first app of its kind on the App Store, Twitterrific is the award-winning, elegant Twitter client that’s easy to understand and a delight to use.

Browse both mentions and direct messages directly from your home timeline. Customize fonts, avatar sizes, image thumbnails and more via the theme panel. Quickly respond to tweets, change accounts or view conversation threads with minimum of effort using gestures. Rich media support including multiple images & Twitter animated GIFs. Robust VoiceOver support means Twitterrific is accessible for users with vision impairments.

Tweeting has never been simpler or so much fun.

Feature Highlights:

• Universal app for iPhone and iPad

• Live streaming of tweets over wifi

• Large, beautiful images in your timeline

• Robust multi-image support

• Elegant interface designed for iOS 8 including share sheets

• Muffle or mute hashtags, users, or URLs that you don’t want to see

• Post from any account directly from the compose screen

• Automatic switch to Dark theme at night

• List management support

• VoiceOver support

• Receive push notifications for Replies, Mentions, Retweets, Favs, Direct Messages & more with in-app purchase

Apple Watch Features:

• Track your Twitter stats in real time at a glance

Twitterrific for Apple Watch gets even better after purchasing push notifications within Twitterrific:

• Receive notifications for Replies, Mentions, Retweets, Favs, Direct Messages & more on your watch

• Reply to Mentions, Replies & Direct Messages directly from your wrist

• See new followers, follow them back or block them with ease

• Force press to compose new tweets using Siri Dictation

IMPROVEMENTS

• Tapping on an animated GIF or video will toggle play/pause

• Ability to pinch zoom photos, videos, and animated GIFs

• Improved audio ducking performance when viewing a video

• Tweets that quote your own tweets are now color-coded as mentions

• Reduced popup background blur opacity

• Photo zoom levels no longer reset when higher resolution versions finish loading

• Visual tweaks to the timeline search bar for a cleaner, less cluttered look

• Phrase muffle rules now look for a word boundary on both ends of the phrase

• Muffle phrases can include a prefix and/or suffix of “*” to act as a wildcard match

• Shared conversation threads & reply chains now sorted from oldest to newest

• Eliminated several causes of extraneous requests to Twitter’s API

• Leaving a timeline no longer clears the search field

• Added a sound effect when un-liking a tweet

• Removed img.ly support since it is defunct

What’s New in Version 5.16.1

••• If you’re enjoying Twitterrific’s Center Stage improvements, please consider leaving us a rating / review in the App Store or even better drop a small thank you in the Tip Jar. Thanks from the Twitterrific team! •••

BUG FIXES

• Standalone media views can be dismissed by tapping anywhere outside of the image/video content, by swiping anywhere on screen, or by using the close button

• Audio from videos will now play even if your device’s ringer switch is muted

• Center Stage no longer shows media from muffled tweets

• Clearing the find filter at the top of timelines now works correctly on iPad

• Fixed an issue where displayed media could suddenly change to images/vids from a completely different tweet and/or reset the page position for multi-image tweets when streaming

• Physical keyboard left/right keys now work correctly when viewing media for tweets with multiple images while in the standalone view