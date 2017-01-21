Twitter 6.70

Twitter introduced an entirely new way of keeping in touch with people, and the various apps available for the iPhone mean that it is now possible to communicate with others whilst on the move. The official Twitter app for iOS is capable of handling multiple Twitter accounts and features an all-important offline mode with the option to save to Instapaper for those occasions when you do not have connection available.

The app can be used in landscape or portrait mode and features live filtering to home in on particular types of tweets. Your own tweets can include attachments in the form of videos and photos, and file hosts can be easily configured from within the app. Should you lose your connection in the middle of a tweet, or Twitter goes offline while you’re composing a message, a draft manager is on hand to ensure that your typing does not go to waste.

Following and unfollowing of other Twitter uses can be applied to multiple accounts simultaneously, and replying to others in various ways is made incredibly simple. Long URLs can be automatically shortened, you can quickly find other Twitter users near you and you are granted full access to your own Twitter profile. With the display of recent hashtags, TextExpander integration and support for saved searches, Twitter 3 is one of the most complete iOS Twitter apps available.

The recently added Quick Bar provides easy access to trending topics without the need to move away your usual timeline view and trending topics can now be filtered by location, enabling you to see what’s happening around you.

What’s New in Version 6.70

Streaming LIVE on Twitter:

PBS NewsHour’s coverage of

the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump

Friday, January 20th at 11am ET