Twitter 6.33

Twitter has taken the social networking world by storm and while a large proportion of tweeting takes places from mobile devices with dedicated apps, this certainly does not account for all traffic. There are a very large number of desktop users who interact with Twitter through the website, but there are also numerous apps to choose from.

The official Twitter app for Android has come a long way since it was first released, and it has now really come of ages having evolved into a solid, stable platform that more than rivals the website. While this is a more powerful option than just tweeting through the website, there are certainly more powerful clients out there.

This is not necessarily a bad thing – simplicity is something to be embraced. Photo sharing is delightfully easy and there is support for a number of image hosting services such as yFrog and Twitpic. The fact that the app can be used to handle multiple Twitter accounts is a great bonus, and for anyone looking for basic tweeting functionality, this is a perfect app.

The latest version of the app includes a number of important enhancements and changes. From a visual point of view there is now support for Retina displays and in terms of aesthetics there is both a new look icon and a redesigned Tweet composition screen. The app is now available in more language than ever before as well.

What’s new in 6.33?

– Introducing the “Explore” tab – a single destination to discover content. Outside of your timeline, trends show you what topics are being discussed right now, Moments capture the most popular stories so you can catch up, and search helps you find anything and everything.