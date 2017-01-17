Twitter 4.2.4

Share your thoughts, images and links, and get the latest news with this micro-blogging service

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 17-01-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Freeware
Developer: Twitter

Twitter has taken the social networking world by storm and while a large proportion of tweeting takes places from mobile devices with dedicated apps, this certainly does not account for all traffic. There are a very large number of desktop users who interact with Twitter through the website, but there are also numerous apps to choose from.

The official Twitter app for Mac has come a long way since it was first released, and it has now really come of ages having evolved into a solid, stable platform that more than rivals the website. While this is a more powerful option than just tweeting through the website, there are certainly more powerful clients out there.

This is not necessarily a bad thing – simplicity is something to be embraced. Photo sharing is delightfully easy and there is support for a number of image hosting services such as yFrog and Twitpic. The fact that the app can be used to handle multiple Twitter accounts is a great bonus, and for anyone looking for basic tweeting functionality, this is a perfect app.

The latest version of the app includes a number of important enhancements and changes. From a visual point of view there is now support for Retina displays and in terms of aesthetics there is both a new look icon and a redesigned Tweet composition screen. The app is now available in more language than ever before as well.

Twitter for Mac 4.2.4 ships with these changes:

– Various bug fixes

