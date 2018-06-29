Twilio builds for channel growth through new global partner programme

Company has two categories of partners: technology and consulting partners Print Print Trade

Cloud communications platform developer Twilio has announced a new partner programme called Build, designed to deliver go-to-market support, certification and training programmes, and support team for partners.

The cloud communications platform vendor categorises partners as either a technology or a consulting partner, with consulting partners providing local services to customers who lack development resources or domain expertise.

Meanwhile, technology partners deliver packaged solutions such as customer support, speech-to-text, sentiment analysis, caller identification or contact centre reporting.

The vendor’s partner programme has two tiers, spanning registered and gold.

Through Build, the channel will have access to partner-specific business models including lead sharing, co-selling and reselling. Digital training and certification programs will also be available to empower partners to be Twilio experts.

“Twilio’s unique API-first cloud platform is tailor-made to support an ecosystem of partners that are differentiated by the innovations they deliver for their customers,” Twilio chief partner officer Ron Huddleston (pictured) said.

Furthermore, a dedicated partner team will provide consulting partners role-based certification and continued support as they grow business operations.

Partners will also have the opportunity to present offerings to Twilio’s existing 50,000 customers, alongside an “unlimited number” of potential new customers through the vendor’s “showcase”.

On top of that, Build partners will be granted early access to the company’s product roadmap giving partners the opportunity to be the first certified providers of Twilio’s contact centre application platform, Flex, as well as future applications.

According to the company, customers are looking for alternate ways to build and customise applications.

As a result, Build’s ecosystem of partners offers customers both packaged applications and consulting expertise that make it possible for any customer to innovate with Twilio regardless of region, industry, business model or development resources, according to the company.

IDG News Service