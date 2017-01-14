Tweeten 1.9.8 for Chrome

Twitter client TweetDeck returns?

14 January 2017 | 0

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 14-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Tweeten

TweetDeck was once a successful Twitter client which ran almost everywhere, but then Twitter bought it, and the stand-alone apps have gradually been killed off in favour of the web client.

Tweeten is a new client which aims to bring the TweetDeck experience back to your system, via clients for Windows, OS X, Chrome and Edge.

The Chrome edition removes some of the old TweetDeck interface clutter, while also applying lots of visual tweaks and design changes (the developer’s main aim is to “make TweetDeck prettier”).

But the core approach remains the same, where multiple columns enable tracking notifications, messages, likes, mentions and more, for all your Twitter accounts.

