Tweak-SSD Free 2.0.15

img3File.png

Get more ideas on optimizing your solid-state drive with this simple tool

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

11 February 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 11-02-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Totalidea Software

Tweak-SSD Free is a straightforward application which can provide ideas on how to get more life (or performance) from your system’s SSD.

The core of the program is an “SSD optimization wizard”, which displays current SSD-related settings and allows you to change them in a click.

Tweak-SSD Free will recommend that you turn off Prefetch and Superfetch, for instance. It points out that the Windows Indexing Service isn’t as necessary with fast SSDs, and says turning it off will save lots of needless disk writes. And it recommends turning off boot-time defragmentation for generally the same reasons.

You may not want to follow all the program’s suggestions, though. Tweak-SSD would like you to stop Windows from maintaining the “last accessed” date and time for files, for instance, but some may find that genuinely useful.

And we’re not entirely sure about the rationale behind every Tweak-SSE recommendation. A couple of options – “Keep system files in memory” and “Use a large system cache” – seem questionable, but because the program doesn’t tell you which Registry tweaks these are actually making, it’s hard to decide for sure whether they’re worth applying.

Tweak-SSD is much like any other tweaking tool, then: some options will work, some are less certain, and you’ll need some PC experience to figure out which are best for you.

Please note, the commercial version of the program also includes a TRIM Performance Optimization tool which aims to further improve your drive speed. You can upgrade from within the program for around $14.

What’s new in 2.0.15?

| This service release fixes a couple of minor issues – we recommend to update to this version
* Lots of internal changes and optimizations, especially to the TRIM optimizer

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Does your company hold any patents?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel