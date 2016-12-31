TVguide.co.uk TV Guide 5.98.1

TVGuide.co.uk, the UK’s number one TV listings website, brings you a FREE smart application that allows you to see what’s on now and next, at one glance. If you prefer, there’s also the option of a full day’s listings on one screen. Check out programmes for all channels on Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat. Not only that, TVGuide.co.uk comes with its own special features, including alerts, catch-up and options to share your favourites TV shows with friends:

UNIQUE FEATURES

Now & Next/Full-Day Listings

• Now & Next listings display both on and offline.

• Listings can be viewed by scrolling down or as a grid that scrolls horizontally.

Social Media Options

• Unique programme ratings, as voted for by TVGuide.co.uk users.

• A social media library that allows you to share your programme choices with friends via Facebook, Twitter, Email and SMS, as well as alerts.

Alerts

• Set reminders between 1 and 100 minutes before a show starts.

Catch-Up

• Where you see the iPlayer logo, you can click on it to go straight to the programme you want to catch up on.

• Where you see the iTunes logo, you can click on it to download the TV show directly from the iTunes Store.

Other Features

• High resolution logos that clearly display if the channel is +1 or HD.

• Series, repeats and episode information.

• Subtitled and audio-described programmes are indicated.

• Download listings for up to 7 days for offline access

• Sort and enable channels in settings

Customise Your App

• You can customise listings to your local region and TV platform.

• You can also sort your selected channels in any order.

What’s New in Version 5.98.1

– channel view display bug fix;

– stability improvements;