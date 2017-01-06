TurnedOnTimesView 1.20

TurnedOnTimesView is a small portable tool which displays the details of when a PC has been turned on or off (sometimes with a reason), perhaps for the last few weeks.

This has some obvious uses for system monitoring. If you’re wondering whether someone’s been using the family PC in the middle of the night, for instance, TurnedOnTimesView could offer some clues. And there’s no need to install any monitoring component, or add an extra icon to your system tray – the program grabs the information it needs from your PC’s event logs, with no need to run anything else at all.

The TurnedOnTimesView report also displays information which can help with PC troubleshooting, though. You’ll see how long the system typically remains on between restarts, for instance; the process responsible for a restart, the reason, if available (“system failure”, say, or “software installation”), and a “shutdown code” which might also offer some clues.

As usual with NirSoft tools, all this information is displayed in a fully sortable table. Clicking any column header – “Shutdown Type”, say – will sort the report by that field, making it quick and easy to identify whatever information you need. And there’s an option to save the report in TXT, CSV, HTML and other formats, for quick reference later.

Version 1.20:

– TurnedOnTimesView now scans events of computer sleep/resume and treats them like turn-off/turn-on events (The ‘Shutdown Type’ displayed for these events is ‘Sleep’).

– You can turn off this feature from the ‘Advanced Options’ window (‘Consider the sleep/resume events as turn off/on’ ).