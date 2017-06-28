TunnelBear 3.0.36.9

TunnelBear is an easy-to-use cross-platform VPN program which can help you quickly create a secure, anonymous connection to the web, as well as blocking trackers and bypassing some web censorship.

Installation is hassle-free. You need to create a TunnelBear account before you can use the program, but this is simple enough – just enter your name, email address and password – and it’s all handled within the installer.

Using the program is straightforward, too. Choose a preferred country for your VPN (the choice is currently United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France and Japan); click the “On” button, and wait. Within a few seconds TunnelBear connects to a VPN server and is ready to use, no further configuration required.

For all this simplicity, there is some real thought here. If the VPN connection is lost, for instance, this doesn’t mean your privacy is exposed; rather, TunnelBear’s “Vigilant Mode” automatically blocks unsecured traffic until the program can reconnect.

Performance was good, too, at least in our initial tests. It seems that TunnelBear doesn’t limit free users to particular servers, or throttle their speeds; the only restriction is a monthly traffic allowance of 500MB. As we write you can add an extra 1GB a month by tweeting about the service. And if that’s not enough, paying $4.99 a month/ $49.99 a year gets you unlimited tunnelling for your PC or Mac, and two further mobile devices.

What’s new in 3.0.36.9 (see the PC version changelog for more)?

– Bear trained to maul man-in-the-middle attacks even more efficiently

– Cookie Authentication means you’re now more secure than the average Bear

– Squished GhostBear bug on 32bits Windows

– Un-bear-able installation error messages improved

– Bear now plays nice with VLC media player

– 67.3% more Bears