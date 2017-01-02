TunnelBear 3.0.34

TunnelBear is an easy-to-use cross-platform VPN program which can help you quickly create a secure, anonymous connection to the web, as well as blocking trackers and bypassing some web censorship.

Installation is hassle-free. You need to create a TunnelBear account before you can use the program, but this is simple enough – just enter your name, email address and password – and it’s all handled within the installer.

Using the program is straightforward, too. Choose a preferred country for your VPN (the choice is currently United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France and Japan); click the “On” button, and wait. Within a few seconds TunnelBear connects to a VPN server and is ready to use, no further configuration required.

For all this simplicity, there is some real thought here. If the VPN connection is lost, for instance, this doesn’t mean your privacy is exposed; rather, TunnelBear’s “Vigilant Mode” automatically blocks unsecured traffic until the program can reconnect.

Performance was good, too, at least in our initial tests. It seems that TunnelBear doesn’t limit free users to particular servers, or throttle their speeds; the only restriction is a monthly traffic allowance of 500MB. As we write you can add an extra 1GB a month by tweeting about the service. And if that’s not enough, paying $4.99 a month/ $49.99 a year gets you unlimited tunnelling for your PC or Mac, and two further mobile devices.

What’s new in 3 (see the PC version changelog for more)?

– Redesigned and reengineering from the paws up, we proudly present the new TunnelBear for Windows app

– We’ve improved nearly every aspect of your TunnelBear, including a beautiful new design, stronger security features and faster connection times

– We’ve shed the retro wood from our original app and redesigned a simple, beautiful new app that feels more at home on Windows

– Trusted networks feature automatically connects to any network not in your trusted list. E.g. You can list your home Wi-Fi as trusted and have TunnelBear automatically connect the next time you’re on a public Wi-Fi that might be less safe

– Be alerted on unsecure networks that use WEP, or no admin passwords

– Improved “Vigilant” mode will block all unsecured data while you connect and reconnect

– Connect and reconnect up to 60% faster than our old app

– Much, much more

– 3853% more Bears