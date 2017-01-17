TTSI programme gets €34.5m boost over five years

State commitment to technology transfer enters third phase Print Print Trade

Enterprise Ireland has approved the third phase of its Technology Transfer Strengthening Initiative (TTSI). This phase of the programme will see €34.5 million invested over five years to further embed the transfer of knowledge from within the public research system to industry in Ireland and vice versa.

The programme, introduced in 2007, is managed and administered by Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI). It allocates funding across eight consortia comprising 26 research performing organisations that include universities, institutes of technology and state research bodies.

The programme provides funding to the technology transfer offices that act as an accelerator for commercialisation of research that would not otherwise be possible. To date KTI has facilitated the signing of 748 research agreements, 206 licensing agreements, and the creation of 31 spin-out companies.

“Enterprise Ireland’s annual client survey shows that companies that collaborate with the Irish research system on market led projects have more than double the sales and exports than those that don’t,” said Gearoid Mooney, Enterprise Ireland divisional manager for research & innovation. “Helping companies advance through research and innovation is fundamental to the support provided by Enterprise Ireland and Knowledge Transfer Ireland has been tasked with making it simple for such companies to engage and benefit from state funded research. Investing in the knowledge transfer infrastructure through technology transfer offices around the country is vital to progressing the commercialisation of research, job creation and economic prosperity.”

Alison Campbell, director, KTI, said: “Ireland has made tremendous strides in the area of knowledge transfer and technology transfer and the TTSI funding to date has been instrumental in that success. This round of funding will build on this success and help deliver stronger resources in the field. With support now in place until 2021, I am confident we can further develop the process of research commercialisation and work with our partners in industry to make it as simple and accessible as possible.”

TechCentral Reporters