Truata to hire 75 for new Dublin office
29 June 2018 | 0
Data analytics and anonymisation firm Truata has announced plans to hire up to 75 employees for its headquarters in Dublin.
The new jobs – mainly data analysts, data scientists and engineers – comes three months after the start-up was launched as a trust by its founding beneficiaries, Mastercard and IBM.
Last month artificial intelligence and Internet of Things firm C3 IoT joined the company as a beneficiary and technology provider, and earlier this month Truata appointed Aoife Sexton to its core team as its chief privacy officer.
Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “Truata’s decision to establish its HQ in Dublin is an endorsement of the city’s reputation as a vibrant technology hub within the EU. Dublin continues to attract and retain a talented and well educated workforce. Ireland’s strong position on data protection is becoming a key factor in attracting data focused companies.”
