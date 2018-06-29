Truata to hire 75 for new Dublin office

Analytics firm expands newly opened Dublin office Print Print Careers

Data analytics and anonymisation firm Truata has announced plans to hire up to 75 employees for its headquarters in Dublin.

The new jobs – mainly data analysts, data scientists and engineers – comes three months after the start-up was launched as a trust by its founding beneficiaries, Mastercard and IBM.

Last month artificial intelligence and Internet of Things firm C3 IoT joined the company as a beneficiary and technology provider, and earlier this month Truata appointed Aoife Sexton to its core team as its chief privacy officer.

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “Truata’s decision to establish its HQ in Dublin is an endorsement of the city’s reputation as a vibrant technology hub within the EU. Dublin continues to attract and retain a talented and well educated workforce. Ireland’s strong position on data protection is becoming a key factor in attracting data focused companies.”

TechCentral Reporters

Start your job hunt now with IrishJobs.ie

