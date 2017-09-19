Troubleshooting TCP/IP Networks with Wireshark University

SCOS, a Wireshark University, and Laura Chappell, authorised training partner, are pleased to announce a Wireshark training class in Dublin on 16-20 October.

This course is designed to provide the students with an intense hand-on, five-day curriculum covering Wireshark and TCP/IP communications analysis including the most common causes of performance problems in modern computer networks.

Topics include: traffic capture techniques and analyser placement, traffic filtering (capture/display), customised profiles, colouring rules, graphing, field interpretations and functionality of key TCP/IP communications.

A strong emphasis is placed on understanding and evaluating behaviour of key protocols including ARP, DNS, IPv4, TCP, UDP, ICMP as well as HTTP/HTTP 2.0 as well as HTTPS/SSL.

Students learn to identify latency issues, connection establishment concerns, service refusals and common indications of reconnaissance processes and compromised devices.

Led by SCOS-trainers that are Certified Wireshark University Trainers and include members of the FBI InfraGard, the Computer Security Institute, the IEEE and the Cyber Warfare Forum Initiative. They are well known speakers at regional, national and international events about networks and security.

For more Information visit http://www.scos.training, e-mail info@scos.nl, or call 0031 23 5689227