Tron is a batch file which automates the process of disinfecting, cleaning and repairing a Windows PC.

This isn’t as limited as it sounds, because the package isn’t just a script: it also includes a vast number of freeware and open source tools. There’s antivirus (Malwarebytes, Kaspersky, Sophos), cleaners (CCleaner, FindDupe), archiving tools, updaters, Adobe Reader, Flash and more.

The end result does an enormous amount of work, including:

– Finding and removing viruses

– Repairing WMI

– Resetting Internet Explorer, network settings

– Cleaning junk files, Windows event logs, duplicate downloads, Windows Update cache

– Uninstalling common OEM bloatware and some Metro apps

– Removing OneDrive integration

– Defragging your hard drive

– Resetting Registry and file system permissions, file extensions

– Updating Flash/ Adobe Reader/ Java/ Windows

…and a whole lot more (the full list is here). It could take hours to run.

Some of these changes are major, too, and may well break other applications. Tron makes some effort to protect you – creating a system restore point, backing up the Registry, warning you of the dangers before you start – but we’d still strong recommend that you don’t run the script anywhere unless you have a full system backup.