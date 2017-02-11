When you want to take your travel organisation to the next level, you get TripIt. Whether it’s business or pleasure plans, TripIt will build a comprehensive itinerary for you to follow that leaves nothing to chance.

By forwarding your booking confirmations to the special email address, TripIt will then return all the details you need that can be easily accessed through your smartphone. We’re talking hire car locations and pick up/drop off times, hotel check-ins and directions to any place you want to visit. By plugging everything into the app, you no longer have to worry about having a bag full of print outs as you’ll have it all on your phone.

The free version will take care of the above, but for a $48 per year, travel veterans can make use of a host of special features. Seat Tracker allows you to find a better seat on a flight, Point Tracker will collectively house your separate airmiles accounts, Lounge Buddy will enable you to escape the crowds and slink into an airport lounge and there’s even access to Clear that can fast track you through airport security.

TripIt is for those that travel a lot or like to make sure that all bases of their trip are covered. Whatever your reason, you can’t go wrong with this simple, yet genius app.

What’s New in Version 9.0.0

We’ve added helpful new features, like a smart tip when we notice you’re missing accommodations for your trip, with a link to search for a hotel through Hipmunk (select trips, iPhone only). With this update you can also:

• Get from point A to point B more easily with enhanced transportation search tools (iPhone only).

• Find the most important flight info faster with our redesigned flight screen, and enjoy refreshed screens for other travel plans (iPhone only).

• Merge multiple TripIt accounts from the app.