TripAdvisor for iOS 20.2

The TripAdvisor web site enables travellers to post reviews of places they have visited and rate hotels, restaurants and other attractions. Using the iOS app, you can browse through these reviews, and post your own, from the comfort of your mobile device.

You can use the app to plan a trips by performing a search for different types of attraction, or you can allow TripAdvisor to use your current location to point you in the direction of place of interest.

Directions are available for GPS enabled iPhone owners, and if you are using the app to plan a future trip, it can be used to track down the cheapest flights. With easy links to restaurant and hostel booking, you can plan and control your entire trip from the app

The apps suffers slightly from being rather text heavy, but the lack of images does help to keep searches as fast as possible.

What’s new in version 20.2?

– Bug fixes and stability improvements