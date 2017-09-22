Trilogy’s Edel Creely appointed Ibec president

Former ISA chair takes leading role at business representative body

Employers representative body Ibec has appointed Trilogy Technologies gorup managing director Edel Creely as its new president.

Since establishing Trilogy Technologies in 2009, Creely has successfully grown the company into one of the leading IT managed services providers in the Irish market. She has a degree in Engineering from Trinity College Dublin, and has been a prominent champion of the indigenous tech sector, including during her tenure as Chair of the Irish Software Association, a forerunner to Ibec’s Technology Ireland.

Creely has been a member of the Government’s ICT Skills Action Plan for Jobs Steering Group, Enterprise Ireland’s Advisory Group on Strategy for Software Sector 2015 and currently serves on Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start-up Advisory Panel.

In 2015 she was awarded a fellowship of the Irish Computer Society, and earlier this year was named person of the year at the Tech Excellence Awards.

TechCentral Reporters