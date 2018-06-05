Trilogy to provide managed services for UK housing trust

MITaaS offering covers 30 buildings, disaster recover site

Trilogy Technologies, a leading managed services provider in London and Dublin announces that Central & Cecil Housing Trust benefits from Trilogy’s proactive managed IT as a service (MITaaS).

Central & Cecil Housing Trust was originally founded in 1927 to provide refuge to homeless young women. The organisation has since expanded to offer support to families and the elderly. The Trust manages 30 buildings across London, Middlesex, Surrey and Berkshire.

“Trilogy helped us ensure that there was a smooth transition and that there was no interruption to service during the changeover,” said Stuart James Harper, head of IT at C&C. “One of the additional advantages of working with Trilogy is Trilogy’s edge/point portal which gives us a consolidated view of the IT infrastructure including status updates.”

Trilogy upgraded C&C’s firewalls, migrated the organisation to Office 365, installed Wi-Fi in all 30 buildings and updated C&C’s disaster recovery site in Godalming, Surrey. Trilogy continues to monitor the infrastructure and schedules regular security and infrastructure health checks of the IT environment.

“C&C Housing Trust takes great pride in helping their residents which is proven by the awards they have won.” said Simon Golding, managing director, Trilogy Technologies UK. “And with Trilogy as their IT partner, they can now spend more time on care and less time on IT knowing that any critical network issues are resolved by the team in less than two hours.”

TechCentral Reporters