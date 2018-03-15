Trilogy adds real-time analytics platform to managed services offering

ScienceLogic deal gives customers ability to monitor emerging tech performance

Trilogy Technologies and ScienceLogic, have announced a partnership to offer a real-time analytics platform for IT systems.

Trilogy will use predictive analysis to ensure services are highly available and minimise impact on customer experience. Similarly, if something has gone wrong, proactive analysis can quickly identify root cause, prevent repeat occurrences and minimise potential revenue loss for that company.

Edel Creely, group managing director, Trilogy Technologies, said: “ScienceLogic is a perfect fit for us because of its track record for real-time monitoring services that increase productivity and reduce cost. But more than that, this partnership positions us as the go-to managed service provider for innovative companies that are looking to use emerging technologies to offer a unique product or service.”

Dave Link, CEO at ScienceLogic, said: “It is great to be working with such an innovative and forward-thinking company like Trilogy, our first Irish partner. The possibilities for opportunities are endless. Uninterrupted service availability and assurance are important to customers when choosing a technology partner to manage their hybrid IT systems.”

TechCentral Reporters