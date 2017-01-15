TreeSheets Nov 20 2016

img3File.png

Enter, browse and organise your data

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

15 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Linux
Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 15-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Wouter van Oortmerssen

TreeSheets is a freeform data organiser, which the developer describes as “the ultimate replacement for spreadsheets, mind mappers, outliners, PIMs, text editors and small databases”.

The program opens with a grid, which can be set to whatever size you like. At its simplest you could just start to type, filling each cell with text notes, or inserting images.

What’s more interesting is TreeSheet’s support for inserting grids within grids. This allows you to build hierarchies, like a todo list, where one item contains a further set of items you’ll need to complete.

With a little work, these can be surprisingly flexible. For example, you might have organised a project plan by milestone, then some key element, then team members, and finally the subtasks they’re carrying out. But in a click or two you can reorganise this tree to, say, display it from the perspective of an individual team member, so now they’re at the top of the hierarchy, and you can instantly see which tasks they’re doing.

More generally, there are lots of navigation, formatting and presentation options to help ensure the program works for you (check out the screenshot for some examples of what you can do).

Your work may be saved at any point as XML, CSV, HTML, indented text, even an image.

Or, if you have the data already, TreeSheets will import XML, CSV, tab-delimited text and more.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you ever chosen to put off replacing your PC in favour of getting a better smartphone?

    • No (54%)
    • Yes (46%)

    Total Voters: 13

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel