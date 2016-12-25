TrashMe 2.1.14

largeImg.png

Uninstall unwanted Mac software along with any associated files

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

25 December 2016 | 0

Download Links:

Mac

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 25-12-2016
Award: None
License: No Trial Available. Purchase Only
Developer: Jib

TrashMe is a powerful uninstaller with other great useful tools.
You’ve probably ever thought that an application only needs to be moved to your Trash to get uninstalled? This is not completely true, as many files would be left behind, those files created by the application (temporary files, caches, settings…). With TrashMe, you’ll never let those files tidying up your Mac!

* Main Features *
– Trash any application, widget, plugin and preference pane easily
– Find all related files that need to be deleted too
– Protect application from being uninstalled
– Automatically detect an application moved to the Trash and delete its related files

* Tools *
– Manage a list of favorite applications and store registration info securely
– Clean Mac OS X caches to solve some issues and free up hard disk space
– Force empty your Trash when some files can’t be deleted with Finder
– Choose to delete only particular files in your Trash instead of whole Trash
– Delete junk files (files such as Desktop.ini, incomplete downloads, orphans…)
– Get a warning when your Trash is full

v2.11.14: With this version, we wanted to update the user interface a little bit: flatter interface, redesigned icons, revamped subcategories for ‘locations’ and ‘tools’. We added the ability to delete any entry in history (instead of whole entries only) and you can search for files up to 2 GB in junk files section. We also fixed several bugs reported by users and we improved macOS Sierra (10.12) support.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you had an experience with 'CEO fraud'?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel