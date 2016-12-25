TrashMe 2.1.14

TrashMe is a powerful uninstaller with other great useful tools.

You’ve probably ever thought that an application only needs to be moved to your Trash to get uninstalled? This is not completely true, as many files would be left behind, those files created by the application (temporary files, caches, settings…). With TrashMe, you’ll never let those files tidying up your Mac!

* Main Features *

– Trash any application, widget, plugin and preference pane easily

– Find all related files that need to be deleted too

– Protect application from being uninstalled

– Automatically detect an application moved to the Trash and delete its related files

* Tools *

– Manage a list of favorite applications and store registration info securely

– Clean Mac OS X caches to solve some issues and free up hard disk space

– Force empty your Trash when some files can’t be deleted with Finder

– Choose to delete only particular files in your Trash instead of whole Trash

– Delete junk files (files such as Desktop.ini, incomplete downloads, orphans…)

– Get a warning when your Trash is full

v2.11.14: With this version, we wanted to update the user interface a little bit: flatter interface, redesigned icons, revamped subcategories for ‘locations’ and ‘tools’. We added the ability to delete any entry in history (instead of whole entries only) and you can search for files up to 2 GB in junk files section. We also fixed several bugs reported by users and we improved macOS Sierra (10.12) support.